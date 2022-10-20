EXCLUSIVE: Sharad Kelkar on bagging Tanhaji and Har Har Mahadev: 'An actor's life is 50 percent luck'

Sharad Kelkar has come a long way in his career. He started his career in television and now he is one of the most popular actors in the industry. His life changed after he did the Hindi voice of Prabhas as Bahubali in the Baahubali franchise. Even in Adipurush also he has done voice-over for Lord Ram's character which is being played by Prabhas. But apart from this, the actor is also gearing up for another release in the Marathi language. The film is titled Har Har Mahadev and he is essaying the role of Baji Prabhu Deshpande. Today, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he has opened up about his character and also about playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s role in Tanhaji.

When asked to him how fortunate he feels for playing Baji Prabhu Deshpande's character in Har Har Mahadev and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's role in Tanahaji ? The actor, dressed in a white kurta and pajama with black colour Nehru coat, replies, “I have been very lucky I think. I am blessed. People consider me for such kind(s) of roles. Not just these two I have done otherwise also. Maybe it's Laxmi also there are (a) few more. But you know as I always say an actor’s life is 50 per cent luck so the offer coming to you is the luck. Then how do you handle is the second task you have in hand? I have been fortunate you know for me playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the epitome of luck as a Maharashtrian, as (an) Indian. I think it’s a matter of pride for me to portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the screen.

Responsibility of being part of Har Har Mahadev:

On this Sharad replied, “The first and foremost important thing is that you should not add drama, unnecessary drama to a real story. We have tried to give it a real aspect of it as much as we can, as much as proofs we have. That’s the primary thing and then first of all as an actor you are doing a historical character obviously you have to have that sense in your subconscious that there is a bit of responsibility because there are a lot of people for them the character is very important. As far as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is concerned I think for everyone he is I think he is as good as a god. So, I think one needs to be very careful while playing those characters so that it looks convincing also on the screen.”

Har Har Mahadev:

This film gives us a glimpse into the relationship between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Baji Prabhu Deshpande. Produced by ZEE Studios and directed by Abhijeet Deshpande, the film also stars Subodh Bhave, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Sayli Sanjeev. The film is all set to release on 25th October 2022.

