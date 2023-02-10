EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Mumbai reception date, time and venue REVEALED; See pic

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married to each other on 7th February at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. After keeping their relationship under wraps for all this while, the couple finally made it official by dropping beautiful wedding pictures on social media. The duo enjoyed their wedding rituals and pre-wedding ceremonies with their close friends from the industry and family members. Sidharth and Kiara hosted an intimate reception in Delhi on 9th February and now they are all set to host another reception in Mumbai on 12th February. Pinkvilla has got an exclusive sneak peek into their reception invite. Read on. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's reception invite goes viral

The couple is hosting their second reception for their friends from the industry. Their wedding was attended by a few celebs that included Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Juhi Chawla and Isha Ambani. The Mumbai reception will be graced by their other colleagues from the industry. We got a peek into their reception invite and it is all things chic. The invite reads, "Save the date" followed by the date and venue. The reception will take place at Mumbai's St. Regis Hotel. Have a look:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani drop their wedding video On Friday, Sidharth and Kiara took the Internet by storm after they shared their dreamy wedding video. Netizens couldn't stop gushing over them and their fairytale-like video. The video featured Kiara's adorable entry, their cute banter, exchanging varmalas and finally sealing the deal with a passionate kiss. The couple dropped the video with their wedding date in the caption. Have a look:

Meanwhile, the couple fell in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah. Since then, they managed to keep their relationship a secret. Despite the relationship rumours, Sidharth and Kiara remained tight-lipped in public. Their wedding posts made everyone go aww as they gave a Shershaah touch to their captions. The couple announced the wedding on social media as they wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

