EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jaideep Ahlawat played badminton with Alia Bhatt in Srinagar, calls Kareena Kapoor 'amazing'

Jaideep Ahlawat is one of the brilliant actors in the industry and does not need any introduction. He has known for his performance in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Commando: A One Man Army, Raazi, and many more. He was very much appreciated for his role in Paatal Lok. Well, he will be soon seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Devotion of Suspects X and it will also mark the actress's debut on the OTT platform. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor talked about his co-actors including Alia Bhatt.

Jaideep with Kareena in Devotion of Suspects X

During the interview, Jaideep recalls working with Kareena Kapoor Khan and he said, “I told her to let’s take a picture as it is our first day of working together. It will remain as a memory. Then Kareena said I make you (do pout). I said to her let’s try and then 8-10 pictures were clicked and I found this one is okay. But it was very weird. But she is an amazing co actor.”