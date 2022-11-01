EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jaideep Ahlawat played badminton with Alia Bhatt in Srinagar, calls Kareena Kapoor 'amazing'
Jaideep Ahlawat will be soon seen in Devotion of Suspects X which will stream on OTT platform.
Jaideep Ahlawat is one of the brilliant actors in the industry and does not need any introduction. He has known for his performance in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Commando: A One Man Army, Raazi, and many more. He was very much appreciated for his role in Paatal Lok. Well, he will be soon seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Devotion of Suspects X and it will also mark the actress's debut on the OTT platform. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor talked about his co-actors including Alia Bhatt.
Jaideep with Kareena in Devotion of Suspects X
During the interview, Jaideep recalls working with Kareena Kapoor Khan and he said, “I told her to let’s take a picture as it is our first day of working together. It will remain as a memory. Then Kareena said I make you (do pout). I said to her let’s try and then 8-10 pictures were clicked and I found this one is okay. But it was very weird. But she is an amazing co actor.”
Pinkvilla reported that the actress is playing the role of a detective in the film. Hansal Mehta's directorial has a fantastic script, and it is going to be a new experience for the Hindi cinema audience.
Jaideep on Alia Bhatt in Raazi
The actor said that after the shooting in Srinagar we Vicky, Alia and Amrita used to play badminton. “This picture is from one of the badminton sessions. During one of the matches I tried to smash the shuttle and it hit Alia’s head. And she was like how can you do this? How can you hit so hard? Now I will show you. I will defeat you. I told her, okay but they were unable to defeat us. But after this, she never made pair with me. She said we will play in opposition. So, it was like she and Vicky and me and Amrita. But it was fun in Srinagar.”To note, Jaideep played the role of RAW agent Mir in Raazi. It was much appreciated. The film is about Sehmat Khan, an undercover RAW agent, who is married into a Pakistani family by her father so that she can get some valuable pieces of information about the enemy.