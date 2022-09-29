For me it’s just Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan on clash of his film with Ponniyin Selvan 1

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's thriller drama Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, releases in theatres on 30th September, 2022. The film has already started buzzing since it marks the return of Hrithik Roshan for the first time since War, which was a blockbuster at the time of its release. The film is locking horns with a pan-India biggie, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1, which is based on the first of the six chapters of the classic Tamil novel, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Vikram Vedha were asked about their expectations from their film as it clashes with a biggie like Ponniyin Selvan.

The directors Pushkar and Gayatri made it clear that they didn't see Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan's clash as a box office battle. At a press conference, Pushkar said, “Ponniyin Selvan is a classic text, a tale of intrigue set during the Chola Empire. You can’t beat that. It’s a six-volume book that I read back in the day. That text has been an inspiration for every writer coming out of Chennai. We do our part and they have done theirs. Let’s hope people go and watch both the movies, like Friday-Saturday, Saturday-Sunday, first weekend-second weekend. I’ll be going and watching that movie for sure.” Hrithik Roshan added that he has not read the classic Tamil novel and thus, he would just be paying attention to his film. Saif Ali Khan also requested the audience to watch both the movies.