Alia Bhatt reveals daughter Raha’s reaction to Shah Rukh Khan’s song from Mohabbatein and it’s cutest thing ever

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha in 2022. The couple often talks about the little one in their interviews and shares special moments from her growing years. Alia recently revealed that Raha thought every song was of her parents'. She shared the munchkin’s reaction to a Shah Rukh Khan track from Mohabbatein, and it is the cutest thing ever.

In a recent podcast with Jay Shetty, Alia Bhatt was asked if Raha Kapoor had seen any of her movies. In response, the actress said that her daughter was too small to watch a full film. Alia revealed that Raha had seen many of her and Ranbir Kapoor’s songs. She further shared that they have now exposed her to songs of other people.

Alia mentioned that Raha felt every track was hers or Ranbir’s. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star then recalled listening to Shah Rukh Khan’s song Aankhein Khuli from the movie Mohabbatein and dancing to it. Remembering her daughter’s cute reaction to it, Alia shared that Raha thought it was their song.

She said, “I was doing some dance step, and she’s like, ‘Mama, your song?’ I said, ‘No.’ Then, ‘Mama, papa’s song?’ I was like, ‘No, this is Shah Rukh Khan's song.’ She was not sure.”

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan have shared the screen in the 2016 movie Dear Zindagi. They have also produced the film Darlings together. Alia has often expressed her admiration for the superstar, and she recently revealed her wish to collaborate with him again.

During a meet-and-greet event in Mumbai on March 2, 2025, a fan asked Alia to name her dream co-star or someone she would like to work with again. Alia replied with SRK’s name. She praised his remarkable presence, experience, and the energy he brought to every set.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is busy with the shoot of Love & War, for which she is reuniting with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Alia’s spy thriller Alpha is scheduled to release on the festive occasion of Christmas this year.