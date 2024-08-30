IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Vijay Varma-led Netflix series

Vijay Varma is on a roll with back-to-back hits like Lust Stories 2, Jaane Jaan, and Murder Mubarak. The actor has returned to OTT with a limited series based on the Indian Airlines Flight IC 814 hijack. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack also stars Manoj Pahwa, Dia Mirza, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Pankaj Kapur, Patralekha Paul and other talented actors. The series premiered globally on Netflix on August 29, 2024.

If you’re contemplating watching the mini-series then here are some X (formerly Twitter) that you must read:

Several cinema lovers took to the microblogging site to share their thoughts about IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, inspired by real events. According to a user, “#TheKandaharHijack is brilliant. Binge watching it & getting flashbacks. This incident was horrifying in 1999 & all information we gathered was through News channels. This story needed to be told.”

Another person called the series ‘effective and sharp.’ He wrote in his review, “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is a must-watch! Vijay Varma and Anubhav Sinha deliver a gripping series that bravely unpacks the truth. Effective and sharp, it’s a powerful reminder of a dark chapter in history. #IC814 #VijayVarma #AnubhavSinha.”

In this review of the show, a third wrote, “Finished watching #IC814 on @NetflixIndia what a brilliant engaging show with steeler cast of lengends of #Indian cinema. Everyone is just nailed it. Brilliant direction by @anubhavsinha sir. Fast paced and on the edge show. Highly recommend go watch it. @netflix.”

Advertisement

One person was impressed by the storyline. “#IC814 Series Was Good,” he penned.

Someone thought that “Manoj Pahwa in the climax negotiation was pure gold.”

According to another user, the makers did a commendable job with the casting. “#IC814 has got the best casting in recent times,” he stated.

Several others called the masterpiece ‘gripping’ and slated it as a ‘must-watch’.

Nearly a week ago, Vijay Varma expressed happiness about sharing the screen with senior actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur. In his long gratitude post, the Darlings actor thanked the filmmaker for giving his the opportunity to work with such ‘cinema gods.’

Will you watch IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack this weekend?

ALSO READ: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack Review: Anubhav Sinha's insanely gripping limited-series has the country's best actors performing in complete symphony