Imtiaz Ali opens up about cases of casting couch in Bollywood; says 'If a woman or girl cannot say no…’

Casting couch has been one of the pressing issues in Bollywood, and it has raised several questions about women's safety on sets. Filmmaker Imtiaz Khan, known for his straightforward nature, recently shared his views on the issue and noted that if a girl prioritizes her self-respect, others also respect her.

Imtiaz Ali made his debut as a director with the 2005 film Socha Na Tha, and since then, he has made several successful films. Given this experience, he discussed the issue of the casting couch in Bollywood during a session at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

He shared that there is a common perception that composing views or giving up on self-respect is a way to success in showbiz. But, he noted that it's a wrong belief and a troubling societal perception.

Citing his two decades of experience as a director, the filmmaker said, "A girl comes in, she's scared, and she feels the need to compromise. Let me tell you if a woman or girl cannot say 'no,' her chances of succeeding don't necessarily increase. It's not like if a girl compromises, she'll definitely get a role."

Ali further mentioned that it's important to prioritize self-respect and say a clear 'no' in such situations because it eventually shapes the perception of others towards that person in the industry. "If a girl can say 'no' and respects herself, only then will others respect her too. People like me and many others often think about whether we take someone seriously or not; we need to respect a person to cast her," he explained.

The Jab We Met director also noted there is no assurance whether a compromise can increase any chance of success in Bollywood. On the other hand, compromising can often have big long-term effects on one's career, as one day, the person may compromise their career.

After his debut as a director in 2005, he delivered several hits at the Box office, like Jab We Met, Tamasha, Love Aaj Lal, Rockstar, Tamasha, and more. He is known for making films with gripping storylines and last directed Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila.

