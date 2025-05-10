Can you imagine Mr India without Anil Kapoor? Javed Akhtar reveals THIS superstar was original choice for film

Anil Kapoor-led Mr. India is one of the most iconic films of the Indian film industry. It has etched a special place in the hearts of the audience, and people still re-watch it. However, can you imagine the film without Anil Kapoor? Well, screenwriter Javed Akhtar recently revealed that Mr. India was written keeping Amitabh Bachchan in mind, as he was the first choice. He also shared how Anil came on board.

In an interview with Mid-day on the Sit With Hitlist series, Javed Akhtar confirmed that Amitabh Bachchan was the first choice for Mr. India, whose script was written by Salim-Javed. He recalled that director and producer Pramod Chakravorty had started working on the film with Big B in the lead.

However, the superstar couldn’t make it to the muhurat shot, and instead his voice was played on a cassette. That gave the veteran lyricist the idea that they can make an ‘invisible man’ using his ‘popular and effective’ voice.

He said, “That gave me an idea that if this voice is so popular and so effective, why can't we make the invisible man with him? And he won't have to give me dates. Most of the time, he will dub his voice. When we (Salim-Javed) parted, the situation changed.” However, the unexpected situation came as the duo Salim-Javed parted ways.

After the split, the script remained with Javed Akhtar, and Boney Kapoor bought it to launch Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar also shared that there were reports about Amitabh Bachchan being the reason behind their split.

To quash such rumors, he decided not to work with the superstar for 10 years. He shared that they next worked together in 1989 for the film Main Azaad Hoon.

For the unversed, the iconic film Mr. India revolves around the story of a poor man (played by Anil Kapoor) who uses his late scientist father’s invisibility device to help children and people of India from Mogambo (played by Amrish Puri).

