Javed Akhtar’s X account gets hacked, veteran lyricist says Olympics’ post for Indian team was not by him

Javed Akhtar is an avid social media user, just like many Bollywood celebrities. The senior Bollywood lyricist often takes to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share his two cents on key matters. He also uses it as a medium to connect with his audience.

But sadly, a day ago, his X account got hacked and a tweet was posted from the official handle of the B-town celebrity. On July 28, he shared a post confirming that his account was compromised. Read on!

Javed Akhtar says his tweet on Olympics for team India was not by him

On the evening of July 28, Javed Akhtar took to his X account to inform his fans that his account had been compromised. The screenwriter, lyricist, and poet also stated that a post about the Indian team at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 was not posted by him but was done by his hackers. But seems like the tweet in question has been removed.

He wrote in his tweet, “My X ID is hacked. There is a message ostensibly from my account about our Indian team for Olympics. It is totally harmless but not sent by me. We are in the process of complaining to the concern authorities in X.”

Take a look:

B-town celebs congratulate Manu Bhaker for winning at Paris Olympics 2024

Several Indian athletes are locking horns with their talented competitors to ring home multiple medals from the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. We have already got our first medal, thanks to Manu Bhaker who created history by becoming the first Indian woman to secure an Olympic medal in shooting.

After her amazing feat, several Bollywood stars took to social media to laud her achievement. In her post for Bhaker Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “First win is home! Congratulations @bhakermanu, you’ve made all of us so proud! @olympics #Paris2024.”

She was joined by Gangubai Kathiawadi actress who took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Our first medal is here! Congratulations on this amazing achievement! @bhakermanu.”

Several other celebs like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Preity Zinta, and Taapsee Pannu also congratulated Manu Bhaker for the big win.

