Karisma Kapoor turns speaker at Harvard Business School; thanks sister Kareena Kapoor Khan for THIS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor share a strong bond as sisters and there is no denying this fact. Their social media posts about each other are proof of the fact that they are inseparable. From partying together to lazying around on Sundays, the two actresses are always acing their sisters' game. Karisma’s recent post about what Bebo did for her while she was at the Harvard Business School has our hearts.

Karisma Kapoor thanked Kareena Kapoor Khan

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karisma Kapoor shared a couple of pictures from her recent visit to the Harvard Business School. She was amongst one of the speakers at the India Conference at Harvard. We can see her posing in front of the board of the school and also see her talking on the stage. But out of the many clicks, the one picture featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan has our attention.

In her caption, Karisma thanked the Jab We Met actress who joined her sister for an impromptu but insightful chat. Lolo wrote, “It was an absolute pleasure and honor to be a speaker at the India Conference at Harvard.

Shout out to @kareenakapoorkhan for joining us for an impromptu but insightful chat. This was truly special.”

Check out the post:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's suspense thriller Jaane Jaan which also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film was based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X and marked her foray into the digital space. Upon release, both the film and her performance were well received. She will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's thriller film The Buckingham Murders. The film is also her maiden production venture and stars her as a British-Indian detective trying to uncover the case of a child's demise in Buckinghamshire. She also has Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about her mental health

Recently, during an interaction with ABP Summit, Kareena Kapoor Khan mentioned that she believes everyone, regardless of gender, can achieve everything they desire. However, what she values the most is her happiness. She emphasized that her mental stability contributes to her happiness, which she considers paramount. Without mental strength and happiness, fame, wealth, career, family, or children lose their significance.

She said, “I think women, every human can have it all, men, women, everybody. But I think what I have, what I count most important amongst all these things, is that I'm happy. And happiness is something that I have because my happiness is my mental stability. And fame, money, career husband, kids, everything falls short if that mental strength and mental happiness is not there. So for me, that is the most important thing that a woman should preserve. Self-preservation leads to happiness.”

When questioned about a facet of Kareena that remains unknown to most, the actor responded, saying that certain aspects should be safeguarded and kept a mystery, allowing room for speculation. This preserves the intrigue around her persona, as many tend to associate her solely with her iconic characters like Geet or Poo, which she has intentionally cultivated to keep audiences guessing. She said “Like I said some things should be preserved, should be kept a little bit for the unknown. So that feeling of okay, do we really know her or most people assume that I am either Geet or Poo (her characters from Jab We Met and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) and I made them believe that could be a possibility.”

She mentioned that she has led people to believe that those characters could be a part of her, but there's a side she prefers to keep private. She believes that maintaining this privacy contributes to her mental well-being and stability. Without this boundary, she feels actors would struggle under constant scrutiny and judgment.

