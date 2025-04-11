Akshay Kumar's Saugandh co-star Shanthi Priya shatters ‘beauty standards’ by going bald; dons late husband’s blazer: 'I have set myself free...'

There are several beauty standards and norms set by society that define how a woman should be leading her life. However, there are only a few females who dare to challenge the problematic rules that hold them back from expressing themselves freely. In an incredible show of power, Akshay Kumar's Saugandh co-star, Shanthi Priya, went bald. She even donned her late husband's blazer, freeing herself of all the limitations.

It takes a lot of courage to break free from the 'log kya kahenge' mentality, especially when you're a public figure like Shanthi Priya. But it's equally liberating when we finally do what our heart desires. Recently, the Mere Sajana Saath Nibhana actress broke the internet when she decided to shave her head.

Priya took to her Instagram and dropped powerful images of herself sporting the bald look like a boss. She embraced her new look with confidence, calling it her way to set herself free. In the caption, she also shared her experience of going bald. The artist penned, "As women, we often set limitations in life, go by the rules, and even keep ourselves caged."

Shanthi Priya sports bald look in powerful photoshoot:

She further expressed, “With this transformation, I have set myself free, free from limitations, and intending to break the beauty standards that the world has set upon us and I do it with a lot of courage and faith in my heart! Today, I also carry the memory of my late husband, close in his blazer that still holds his warmth. Sending power and love to all the women out there!”

For the unknown, Shanthi Priya is an Indian actress who predominantly works in the South Indian film industry. She made her Hindi film debut with Raj N. Sippy’s 1991 action film, Saugandh. The movie also marks Akshay Kumar’s film debut in a lead role.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. The historical courtroom drama also features R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles.

