When Akshay Kumar shared that he is scared of THIS ride at amusement parks, admitted it led to vomiting

Akshay Kumar, aka Khiladi of Bollywood, is known for pulling off some of the most deadly stunts in his films. But did you know, there's one thing he's genuinely scared of, and it's a merry-go-round? The action star once revealed that he vomited when he tried the ride at an amusement park.

Advertisement

Back in 2009, when Akshay Kumar was promoting his action-adventure film Blue, he opened up about his fear of the merry-go-round. During an interview with NDTV, the star shared that whenever he would take his kid, Aarav Bhatia, to amusement parks, he avoided sitting on a merry-go-round and instead took the responsibility of taking care of bags.

The Sky Force actor added that he would do this to hide the fact that he was scared of the ride. Akshay went on to share that he tried the ride once but ended up vomiting. Now that's surprising, isn't it?

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Also starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the film is based on the legal battle of C Sankaran Nair against the British Empire. The film is a spiritual sequel to Akshay's 2019 film Kesari, which was directed by Anurag Singh. Kesari Chapter 2 is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and is produced by Dharma Productions.

Advertisement

Apart from Kesari 2, Akshay has a long list of exciting films lined up. Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle, Bhooth Bangla, and Hera Pheri 3 are some of the most anticipated ones. While HF5, Jolly LLB 3, and WTTJ are slated to release in 2025, BB and HP3 are expected to hit the cinemas in 2026.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan showed up at Dubai hotel during Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s Welcome shoot, Mushtaq Khan aka Ballu spills beans