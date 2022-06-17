Khushi Kapoor is ‘obsessed’ with Janhvi Kapoor’s look for Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards

The B-Town had witnessed a glam night as Pinkvilla hosted its maiden awards as Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards in Mumbai. It was a starry event with Bollywood’s big shots making an appearance on the red carpet and making heads turn with their style sense. Amid this, Janhvi Kapoor was seen setting the red carpet ablaze with her glamorous ultra chic look. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress’ stunning red carpet look left everyone in awe including her sister Khushi Kapoor who was all praises for her.

For the uninitiated, Janhvi wore a black-coloured cut-out outfit with a plunging neckline for the awards night and she was slaying on the red carpet for Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. The Roohi actress had completed her look with a stylish back bun and a diamond and emerald necklace. Janhvi had her make-up game on point and her panache was unmissable. Interestingly, Khushi also shared Janvhi’s red carpet look on her Instagram story and lauded the Dhadak star. She captioned the post as, “Obsessed” along with heart in eyes emoticons.

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor’s post here:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Siddharth Sen’s Goodluck Jerry which is slated to release on July 29 this year. The actress had shared the first look poster of the movie on social media and wrote, “Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July”. Besides, Janhvi is working on Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming directorial Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The movie marks her first collaboration with Varun and is slated to release on April 7 next year.

