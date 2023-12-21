KWK 8: 7 times Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty got honest; 33 years of evolving friendship to feud with Karan Johar

Koffee with Karan Season 8 has been treating viewers to candid and intimate conversations with their favorite stars. The ninth episode, featuring the dynamic duo of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, proved to be just as captivating as its predecessors. The longstanding friendship between the actor-director pair added an extra layer of charm to the chat show.

The duo delved into personal territories, openly discussing their respective struggles, family dynamics, and the deep bond they share. Notably, Ajay and the host, Karan Johar, even addressed their past feud and how it ended. Here are seven moments where Ajay and Rohit bared it all on the show, effortlessly winning our hearts and solidifying this episode as a must-watch.

1. Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s 33 year old friendship

The episode kicked off on a heartwarming note as Karan Johar lauded the enduring legacy of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's 33-year-old association and friendship. The duo reminisced about Rohit casting Ajay in his directorial debut, Zameen, two decades ago. Rohit shared that he was an assistant director on the sets of Ajay's debut film, Phool Aur Kaante, and revealed his involvement in over 10-12 films of Ajay, including Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, and Raju Chacha.

What truly stood out was the revelation that their friendship has weathered the test of time, with any ups and downs confined solely to professional matters. Ajay and Rohit emphasized the absence of stress in their equation and disclosed that Rohit always consults with Ajay before embarking on any new film projects.

In an industry where genuine friendships are rare, Ajay and Rohit's camaraderie left us with a touching glimpse into a bond that transcends the realms of work.

2. Clash of Ajay Devgn’s film Phool Aur Kaante with Yash Chopra’s film Lamhe

Ajay Devgn's debut film, Phool Aur Kaante, released on the same day as Yash Chopra's Lamhe, which carried significant hype. Reflecting on that time, Ajay shared, "I think when you're young, you don't think about all these things." As a newcomer, he didn't have a say in choosing the film's release date, and his carefree attitude prevailed.

Ajay recounted an anecdote about Anil Kapoor, the star of Lamhe, who sweetly expressed his thoughts. Anil advised Ajay, "Tell your producer not to come. I mean 'Lamhe' is such a big film." In response, Ajay explained that it wasn't within his control.

Phool aur Kaante went on to become a major success. Ajay's fearless approach and lack of fear in the face of potential failure serve as an inspiring testament to his resilience in the industry.

3. Rohit Shetty about his family’s struggles after losing his father

Rohit Shetty endured a challenging childhood, losing his father when he was just 8 or 9 years old, in the third standard. The struggle persisted for him and his family for a long time. Notably, Rohit's mother, like his father, was a stunt artist, and that's how their paths crossed. Revealing the financial hardships that followed his father's passing, Rohit shared that his mother worked as a junior artist for an extended period until he started working himself. He likened his life's journey to a "proper blockbuster movie story."

These narratives offer a poignant glimpse into the untold struggles that shape an individual's path to success.

4. Singham Again duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty on working with Ranveer Singh

Ajay and Rohit are gearing up for their collaboration with actor Ranveer Singh in their upcoming movie, Singham Again. Rohit praised Ranveer, describing him as a "good boy" who exudes respect and brings a different energy to the set. When asked about his experience working with Ranveer, given their contrasting personalities, Ajay playfully shared that either he managed to silence Ranveer or he simply shut his own ears.

The camaraderie between them has piqued our anticipation for the on-screen chemistry they'll bring to Singham Again.

5. Ajay Devgn on what he would take from Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar

In the rapid-fire round, Ajay was put on the spot with a question about what he would like to take from actors Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar. With a quick wit, he expressed a desire to take "Single Status" from Salman. From Shah Rukh, he aimed for "business acumen," and for Akshay, Ajay humorously quipped about wanting an "Eight-hour shift contract and finishing (a film) in 40 days.”

6. Ajay Devgn on when his son Yug Devgan left him speechless

Ajay was also probed about a peculiar question posed by his son. He recounted an incident when his son, Yug, was merely seven years old. On a particular evening when Ajay returned late from work, he found his son patiently waiting at the gate. Yug, in his innocence, questioned, 'Why do you come so late, and why do you not spend time?'

Caught off guard, Ajay explained to him that he was working hard to provide his son with all the happiness in the world. However, Yug challenged his father's perspective, asking the poignant question, "How can money buy happiness?" Ajay admitted to being taken aback, finding himself without an answer to his son's profound query.

7. Ajay Devgn’s past feud with Karan Johar

During the rapid-fire segment, Karan Johar posed the question of whether Ajay had a sworn enemy. In an unexpected twist, Ajay replied, "Once upon a time you," leaving Karan momentarily speechless.

Before concluding the episode, Karan acknowledged Ajay's graciousness and characterized their previous rift as a misunderstanding. Reflecting on the past, Karan shared, "We didn't speak, Kajol and I didn't speak. He must have had a troubled time with his wife because we are such close friends."

Recalling the resolution, Karan shared that they were in the same studio, and he expressed a desire to meet Ajay. Ajay agreed immediately and Karan went into his van, and from that meeting, Ajay's stance was clear: "Let’s not talk about anything. You’re close to Kajol, we’re one industry." Karan mentioned, “It took a minute for us to go back to normalcy.”

Ajay added a profound perspective, emphasizing the brevity of life and the insignificance of who is right or wrong—what matters is moving forward. Gratitude was exchanged between the two, and Karan revealed that Kajol had called him, stating, "Never are you going to release on the same day as my husband." Karan affirmed his commitment to avoiding film clashes with Ajay.

All episodes of Koffee with Karan 8 can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

