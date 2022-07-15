Lalit Modi's son Ruchir Modi reacts to his father's relationship with Sushmita Sen: I prefer to...

On Thursday, Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announced that he is dating Sushmita Sen. The business tycoon shared pictures from their recent trip to the Maldives Islands and wrote, "Just back from London after a whirling global tour, Maldives, Sardinia with the families - not to mention my better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning, a new life finally. Over the moon." Further, he also clarified that the two haven't tied the knot but are just 'dating.' Soon after, Sushmita and Lalit's announcement took the internet by storm, and his post went viral in no time.

Now, Lalit's son Ruchir Modi reacted to her father's relationship with Sushmita and told ETimes, “I prefer to refrain from commenting on personal family affairs but would always be happy to comment in relation to business or other matters. I prefer not to comment at all, to be very honest, as we don’t comment on personal matters as a family policy." “I prefer not to comment at all, to be very honest, as we don’t comment on personal matters as a family policy." Lalit Modi was earlier married to Minal Modi, who lost her life to cancer in 2018. They have two children, Aliya Modi and Ruchir Modi. Meanwhile, Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl and they called it quits in 2021.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Sushmita also reacted to wedding rumour with Lalit on her social media. Sharing a photo with her daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, Sen wrote, “I am in a happy place!!! Not Married... No Rings... Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given... now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always… and for those who don’t… it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly." Talking about the work front, Sushmita is currently working on Aarya season 3.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen's father Shubeer Sen not aware of her relationship with Lalit Modi; Reports