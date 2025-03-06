Meet actor who began as radio intern, took over internet with funny antics, made acting debut with web show and worked with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and more

Social media gave a platform to millions of artists to showcase their talents to the audience. This actress also jumped on to the bandwagon and created a YouTube channel almost a decade ago. She is often referred to as a YouTube celebrity, blogger and rapper. After extensively giving book recommendation to her followers, she decided to pen a romantic novel which was ‘Too Good To Be True’. If you haven’t guessed already, we’re talking about actress Prajakta Koli.

Yes, Prajakta Koli did start by interning at a popular radio channel as an RJ. Soon after, she used YouTube and would consistently drop random funny videos. Then she moved on to Vlogging and eventually her channel ‘Mostly Sane’ blew up like crazy. Her fandom rose manyfold and she was offered her YouTube Originals show Pretty Fit.

Advertisement

After grabbing eyeballs and entertaining the audience on social media, Koli gave a teaser of her acting skill through a short film titled Khayali Pulao. Her talent was recognized by the team of the Netflix series Mismatched who offered her the lead role of Dimple Ahuja. With every episode, people started falling in love with her character and the show. In no time, she became Dimple from Prajakta for many.

After two successful seasons of the show, Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar spotted her. Koli was then cast in Dharma Productions' film JugJugg Jeeyo alongside actors like Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul. With her debut film she proved that becoming a Bollywood star is no more a distant dream for Prajakta Koli.

Advertisement

In 2023, she headlined Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti and featured in the mystery film Neeyat co-starring Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami and many others. The actress also has many singles and music videos in her kitty. She also won the Daytime Emmy Awards for being part of the documentary, Creators for Change. After reading multiple books, Koli wrote her first romance novel ‘Too Good To Be True’.

Last month, the actress got married to her childhood sweetheart, lawyer Vrishank Khanal in a beautiful traditional ceremony.