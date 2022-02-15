EXCLUSIVE: ‘Shah Rukh Khan makes everybody feel special’ recalls Mohabbatein co-star Preeti Jhangiani

Amitabh Bachchan. Aishwariya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan starred Mohabbatein is now 22 years old. The film, which took romance to another level, also featured Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani. It was a huge hit at the box office and directed by Aditya Chopra. Well, after so many years the actors have a long way in their career. But the audience still loves the film. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla Preeti Jhangiani recalls her experience with Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress said, “Shah Rukh would be sitting around the sets and he would even sit on the floor and chatting with spot boy or a lightman or something else. He would even feel make them special. So he has that quality where he makes everybody feel important and special.” She further also mentions how she prepared for the role. “We trained for this film for at least a year. For eight months all did we the three of girls and boys just were training whether it was voice lessons or Hindi diction lessons or dancing with Farah and for me of course it was classical dancer. So, I had to train in Kathak and Bharat Natyam as well. Every single day some form of acting,” she added.

Preeti first appeared in a Rajshri Productions music album Yeh Hai Prem opposite Abbas. This album gained her popularity.

Watch the full interview here:

The actress has also acted in Malayalam and Telugu films. She is married to actor Parvin Dabas and is the mother of two sons—Jaiveer and Dev.

