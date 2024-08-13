New mommy Richa Chadha drops life update as she gets busy with 'new job', 'my boss needs me 24x7'

Richa Chadha has always kept her audience updated on her whereabouts. Even when pregnant with her first baby, she dropped glimpses of her day-to-day chores, making everyone a part of her journey. Even after the child’s birth, she hasn’t stopped teasing her fans with glimpses of their baby girl. She dropped several images a while ago and stated that she has been busy with her ‘new job.’

The photo album opens with a selfie of the new mom. She greeted her social media family and mentioned, “I haven’t disappeared. I just have a new job. My boss needs me 24x7, there are no off days.” In the next image, she gives a glimpse of a snack spread and states, “Meet the baby. Some days are filled with family, food, fun, and feeds.”

In the following photo, Richa Chadha gives a glimpse of her ‘other babies’, her cats, and writes that they are still getting used to their new status in the house. The last clip is the most heartwarming one as the Fukrey actress gives a peek into her playtime with the baby. In the caption, she penned, “BRB, with hatchling!”

Her fans went gaga when she dropped a glimpse of the baby’s little hands. A user penned, “Can’t wait for the face reveal,” while another wrote, “Such a sweet post.” According to a third, “Embarking on a beautiful adventure with the munchkin. Best wishes!” A fourth stated, “@therichachadha Those little hands.”

Nearly two weeks ago, Richa and Ali Fazal’s industry friends came home to see their daughter for the first time and shower their blessings on her. Soon after their reunion, the Heeramandi actress dropped multiple photos featuring Manisha Koirala, Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, and Tanve Azmi.

She wrote in the captions, “An evening drenched in rain and love, with piping hot khaalas/maasik and sabudana wadas . I think the tea was too cold for @tanveazmi apologies! How lucky is this little girl to be blessed and touched by the most loving and the very best! How happy is Guddu Pandit! How pampered is the mom! Thank the heavens for bonds like these @urmilamatondkarofficial @azmishabana18 @diamirzaofficial ! A big thanks to Dia, for sorting me out… I mean A to Z pregnancy wise! forever indebted and grateful ! Love you all !!!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa Chadha will be next seen in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. Ali is currently filming for Metro In Dino.

