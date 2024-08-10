Paris Olympics 2024: PM Narendra Modi, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor and others congratulate wrestler Aman Sehrawat as he clinches bronze

India is making loud noise at the Olympics 2024 being held in Paris this year. Recently, the Indian Hockey team won bronze and javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra clinched silver at the ongoing tournament. Now, in a historic moment, debutant Aman Sehrawat secured the bronze medal in men's 57kg wrestling at the Paris Olympics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Aman for the big win at the game. Apart from them, Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor extended their wishes to the wrestling star.

PM Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Aman Sehrawat. PM Modi shared that his heart is filled with "more pride" and penned a note for the wrestling champion while mentioning his "dedication" and "perseverance" in the game.

"More pride thanks to our wrestlers! Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning the Bronze Medal in the Men's Freestyle 57 kg at the Paris Olympics. His dedication and perseverance are clearly evident. The entire nation celebrates this remarkable feat," India's prime minister tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to acknowledge Aman Sehrawat's bronze win at the Olympics. In his Instagram story, Ranveer posted a picture of Aman's winning moment from the wrestling tournament and added a Tricolor sticker to it.

In his post, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor called the wrestler "Haryane ke sher (the lion of Haryana)".

Kareena Kapoor also congratulated Aman on her Instagram story. She tagged him and wrote, "Congratulations" while expressing her joy in the post.

Take a look at the screenshots of their Instagram stories:

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput posted a picture of Aman Sehrawat on Instagram in which he is carrying the Indian National Flag on his shoulders after the win. In her Instagram story, Mira wrote, "Bringing it home."

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani also wished Aman after his big win at the game. Jackky penned a heartfelt note for the wrestling champion in his Instagram story.

"What a debut! Congrats to Aman Sehrawat for bringing home the bronze in wrestling! This is just the beginning," he wrote in his story.

Here are the screenshots of Mira and Jackky's Instagram stories:

Actor Randeep Hooda, who also hails from Haryana, penned a note for Aman Sehrawat on X. Randeep called him "pehelwan" and praised his performance by saying a few Haryanvi words.

"First and only medal in #wrestling #bronze youngest individual medallist #Paris2024 #Olympics," read his tweet.

Check out Randeep Hooda's tweet here:

Aman Sehrawat has become India's youngest medal winner at the age of 21. He has surpassed Indian badminton player PV Sindhu's record. Aman defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz while clinching the bronze medal on Friday. He registered a 13-5 win against Cruz in the ongoing Olympics.

Aman's bronze win is India's sixth medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics. Before him, our nation has won one silver medal and four bronze medals in this edition of the tournament.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won the silver and four bronze medals were secured by Manu Bhaker in women's 10m air pistol in shooting, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh in Mixed team 10m air pistol in shooting, Swapnil Kusale in men's shooting, and the Team India in hockey respectively.

Congratulations to wrestling champion Aman Sehrawat for winning the bronze medal at the Olympics!

