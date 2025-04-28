Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Sidharth Malhotra has special gift for pregnant wife Kiara Advani, Aamir Khan opens up on Mahabharat and Sitaare Zameen Par

Dad-to-be Sidharth Malhotra had a special gift for his pregnant wife, Kiara Advani. Aamir Khan gave an update on his next production venture, Mahabharat, and his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Take a look at the top headlines of the week!

Here are the top 7 Bollywood newsmakers of the week:

1. Sidharth Malhotra surprises his wife, Kiara Advani, with an expensive gift

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to become parents soon. But before the celebrity couple steps into parenthood, the actor gifted his expecting wife an expensive and luxurious Toyota Vellfire car worth Rs 1.12 crore.

2. Aamir Khan gives update on Sitaare Zameen Par

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan revealed that his upcoming movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, is about mental health in many ways. Giving an update on the film’s release date, he informed us, “My next film Sitaare Zameen Par, is coming soon. We’ve decided to release it on June 20.”

3. Jewel Thief Part 2 announced

Part 2 of Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s heist-thriller, Jewel Thief: The Heist, was seamlessly announced within the movie itself. The next chapter in this gripping saga is titled, Jewel Thief: The Heist Continues.

4. Ananya Panday welcomes brother Ahaan Panday to movies

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and posted a special message welcoming her cousin, Ahaan Panday, to the movies. The announcement of his debut film, Saiyaara, was made by the official Instagram handle of Yash Raj Films.

5. Aamir Khan opens up on his next production venture, Mahabharat

During a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir Khan stated that he is hoping to start working on his next production venture, Mahabharat, by this year. He also stated that the ambitious project will have multiple directors.

6. Rohit Shetty talks about Simmba 2 and Sooryavanshi 2

Rohit Shetty stated, “Simmba ka bhi part 2 hoga, Sooryavanshi bhi aage badhegi. (There will be a Part 2 of Simmba. We will also take Sooryavanshi forward.)” The filmmaker also revealed that Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff will have spin-offs in his cop universe.

7. Anurag Kashyap gets notice from Surat court over Brahmin remark

Following a complaint over Anurag Kashyap’s controversial statement about the Brahmin community, the JMFC court in Surat has issued a summons directing him to appear on May 7.

Bonus News: Bajrangi Bhaijaan writer Vijayendra Prasad revealed that Aamir Khan approached him for his next production venture, Mahabharat.

