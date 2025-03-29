PHOTOS: 4 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Sikandar star Salman Khan greets paps; Shah Rukh Khan's stunning airport look is too hard to miss and more

It has been an eventful day for the shutterbugs who went from one place to another, clicking B-town celebs in the city. Among them was Salman Khan who brought his swag to Mumbai’s private airport. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted flying to an undisclosed location. Take a look at some big celeb spottings from March 28, 2025!

1. Salman Khan greets the paparazzi

Salman Khan has been busy promoting his upcoming movie, Sikandar. On March 28, 2025, the bhaijaan of Bollywood made an unexpected entry into Mumbai’s Kalina airport with his security personnel. As soon as he got down from his swanky vehicle, the superstar greeted the shutterbugs in his signature ‘salaam’. Khan looked dapper in a pair of tie-dye pants which he styled with a plain t-shirt, a green jacket, and brown shoes.

2. Shah Rukh Khan steps out in style

The king of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan made heads turn the moment he was spotted at Mumbai airport. The Badshaah of Bollywood aced airport fashion and was seen rocking a plain black t-shirt which he paired with blue denim pants and a long black jacket. His silver shoes also added to the glam.

3. Shilpa Shetty raises the temperature in colorful attire

Next up was Shilpa Shetty Kundra, known for her impressive fashion sense and eyes that do all the talking. The B-town diva and fitness enthusiast was spotted outside a shoot location, all dressed up for her next gig. The Baazigar debutant looked drop-dead gorgeous in a modern saree dress featuring a high slit. She added a pop of color to her attire by donning a colorful blouse with matching statement earrings.

4. Raveena Tandon looks like a vision in white

Another ace Bollywood star, Raveena Tandon was spotted out and about in the city. The Patna Shuklla actress was clicked in the same location as Shilpa Shetty. Tandon got all dressed up in a short white dress with mirrorwork detailing. She paired it with silver shoes, diamond rings and bracelets. Keeping her makeup minimal, the Bollywood veteran styled her hair in a half ponytail.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!