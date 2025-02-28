PHOTOS: 7 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor spotted post Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari shoot; Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, family attend Dabba Cartel screening

The paparazzi are always on the hunt to capture their favorite B-town stars in their lenses. Like many days, several Bollywood celebs were spotted in the city. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were snapped exiting Mumbai jetty post Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari shoot. Celebs like Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar and others attended the screening of Dabba Cartel. Take a look at some of the big celebrity sightings from February 27, 2025.

1. Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor snapped post Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari shoot

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have been busy with the shoot of their upcoming movie, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. On February 27, 2025, the actors were seen exiting Mumbai jetty and returning home after a hectic day at work. The two can also be seen smeared in pink Holi colors.

2. Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar and family attend Dabba Cartel screening

Ahead of the premiere of Netflix series, Dabba Cartel, the makers hosted a star-studded screening of the show. The event was attended by many B-town celebs including veteran star Rekha and the lead actress of the show Shabana Azmi. Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar also arrived to support the team.

3. Akshay Kumar attends Kannappa teaser launch

B-town actor Akshay Kumar will be seen in the upcoming Telugu historical drama, Kannappa. The teaser for the film was launched in Mumbai. At the event, the Khel Khel Mein actor was seen making a dashing entry. For the special night, he donned a gray co-ord set constituting a tee with matching cargo pants.

4. Saif Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Saif Ali Khan has actively resumed work after recovering from multiple injuries post his attack. On February 27, 2025, the actor looked handsome as he arrived at Mumbai airport, all set to fly to an undisclosed location. In his multi-colored cardigan and clean-shaved avatar, he looked sharp.

5. Sanjay Dutt brings his swag to the airport

B-town’s very own Sanju Bab, Sanjay Dutt made the paparazzi smile when he brought his swag to Mumbai airport recently. Donning a floral printed shirt with his statement dark eyewear, the actor made heads turn.

6. Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon return to base

Of late, mother-daughter duo, Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon have been going places. Recently, they were spotted returning to the city from their latest expedition together.

7. Tamannaah Bhatia flies from Mumbai

Popular Indian actress, Tamannaah Bhatia flaunted her bright smile when she encountered the shutterbugs at the airport. The actress also waved them goodbye before heading to a new place.

