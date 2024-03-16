Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, nominees for Best Actor Male Popular Choice
Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards will take place on March 18, and the nominees for Best Actor Male Popular Choice are here. Take a look and vote for your favorite now.
Following two successful editions, the eagerly awaited Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards are just around the corner, with excitement reaching its zenith. Scheduled for March 18, 2024, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, this star-studded extravaganza is poised to surpass its previous iterations in grandeur. With the event looming large, we are thrilled to present the nominations across all categories, adding to the anticipation and setting the stage for what promises to be an even more spectacular celebration than before.
In this article, we'll share the list of nominations for the Best Actor Male Popular Choice of 2024, and the names are Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sunny Deol, Vikrant Massey, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan.
Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Nominations for the Best Actor Male Popular Choice of 2024
1. Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan)- In the action-packed thriller Jawan, a jailer recruits a team of prisoners to tackle social injustices. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles, Atlee's star-studded film features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and others.
2. Ranveer Singh (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani tells the story of two people with different personalities who fall in love and decide to swap homes to gain their families' acceptance. Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, the film is directed by Karan Johar.
3. Ranbir Kapoor (Animal) - Animal delves into the complexities of a tumultuous father-son relationship. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film’s cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.
3. Sunny Deol (Gadar 2) - Gadar 2, the follow-up to the 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, brings back Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. Directed by Anil Sharma, the movie focuses on Tara Singh's determined quest to save his son.
5. Vikrant Massey (12th Fail) - 12th Fail is a biographical drama helmed by director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, depicting the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Vikrant Massey stars in the lead role, supported by Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.
6. Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur) - Sam Bahadur is the story of Sam Manekshaw, celebrated as one of the Indian army's most honored officers, dedicating over four decades to service and participating in five wars.
7. Kartik Aaryan (Satyaprem Ki Katha) - Satyaprem (played by Kartik Aaryan), a middle-class man, falls in love with Katha (played by Kiara Advani), a young woman who is overwhelmed by her breakup. However, when he is asked to marry her, he tries hard to restore her faith in love and prove himself as a worthy person.
So which is your pick among these? You can vote for your favorite Best Actor Male OTT popular choice HERE
