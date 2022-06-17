Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan & Ananya Panday go gaga over Sara Ali Khan's look

16th June was a super eventful night. Pinkvilla’s first-ever awards night titled 'Pinkvilla Style Icon' got hosted and it was wonderful! We are delighted to bring our readers the best from the world of fashion and entertainment. It was a packed house as numerous celebrities graced the and let’s tell you, it was a dazzling night! The actors and actresses put their best foot fashion-forward and gave us outfit goals that left us in awe of them. Talking about amazing outfits, Sara Ali Khan’s attire was out of the world and she absolutely stole the show. Numerous industry colleagues too went gaga over her look.

Sara Ali Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous in her half-sheer black and white gown. The Atrangi Re actress carried off the thigh-high slit gown gracefully at the event. As she shared pictures of her sexy look on the Instagram, her fans and industry colleagues hyped her up. While Janhvi Kapoor reacted with the fire emoji, Varun Dhawan commented the heart-eyes emoji. Ananya Panday commented “Bro” and added the heart-eyed emoji. Apart from the celebrities, fans filled the comment section with love and praises for the Kedarnath actress and made the post go viral.

Sara Ali Khan's mesmerising look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pinkvilla recently reported that Sara Ali Khan will be doing a film based on the 1942 Quit India movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film, however, will not be heading for the big screen. Word is that the film is being made for the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

In addition to this, the Kedarnath actress will star next in Laxman Utekar's untitled project opposite Vicky Kaushal. The movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. Apart from that, she will also feature in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, which is helmed by Pawan Kirpalani.

