Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Pooja Hegde wins Asmita Patel presents Stylish Game Changer - Female

The leading global lifestyle and entertainment media hub, Pinkvilla organized the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards on 7th April at JW Marriott, Mumbai, Juhu. Several B-town celebs including Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, Babil Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Govinda, and others were seen making stunning appearances on the red carpet. The first season of the show had a staggering 1 billion reach when it debuted on June 16, 2022, across all digital platforms.

Pooja Hegde wins the Stylish Game Changer - Female presented by Asmita Patel

The awards show honoured celebrities from the fields of Bollywood, South Cinema, Fashion, Sports, Business, and more. Several reputed brands and platforms joined hands with Pinkvilla to make this a successful night. One such partner for this second edition was one of India’s leading schools for stock market trading and investing, Asmita Patel Global School of Trading. The institute expressed its delight over its association with Pinkvilla for the second edition of the awards show in the capacity of being the Education partner of the event. Led by Asmita Patel, a mentor with 17+ years of experience, the school is home to professional, seasoned traders as well as absolute beginners.

Popular South Indian and Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde turned all heads in a white floor-length gown with a plunging neckline. The actress wore a diamond choker to complement the outfit and had the brightest smile on her face while posing for the cameras. Asmita Patel, Founder & Director, Asmita Patel Global School of Trading, and actor Mukesh Chhabra were on stage to present the Stylish Game Changer - Female - Asmita Patel award to Pooja Hegde.

The first-of-a-kind collaboration between the global media platform and the global trading school is a big leap in spreading financial literacy and making more and more people aware of how stock market trading can help transform their lives.

