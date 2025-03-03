POLL RESULT: Fans have decided which upcoming Hindi movie sequel has got them excited; find out

After the success of their films, directors and producers often think of coming up with the sequel of their movies, on public demand. In the past, the makers got viewers excited by announcing the follow-ups of their hit projects. While some are in the making, others are yet to see the light of the day. But to gauge the mood of fans, Pinkvilla hosted a poll asking cinephiles to vote for the upcoming Hindi movie sequel that got them all excited. Here are the poll results!

On February 27, 2025, we conducted a poll asking fans ‘Which upcoming Hindi movie sequel are you most excited about?’ A couple of days later, the results are here, and it’s something most of us expected. The winner of this exciting poll is Hera Pheri 3 with 36% of people voting for it. Well, the comic-caper was announced last month in January with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. The Priyadarshan movie is expected to go on floors by August-September 2025 and release in 2026.

Check out the poll result:

Bagging second in this viral poll is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park. After the record-breaking success of the Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal, the filmmaker got fans talking by giving a teaser of the upcoming sequel. The story of the second part will continue from where the 2023 actioner ended. Having said that, Vanga will start working on it only after the release of his other film, Spirit.

In the third position with close to 11% of votes is Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4. The past three films of the franchise kept the audience engaged for years. Yet again, it’s coming to win over the hearts of cinema lovers. Reports suggested that the actor will begin shooting for the sci-fi film after wrapping the shoot for War 2 in April.

Taking the fourth spot is Stree 3 which is expected to have Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Unlike the second part, the third installment of Maddock Films’ horror comedy is expected to have Akshay Kumar’s full-fledged appearance.

Apart from these, movies like Don 2, Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s Border 2 and No Entry 2 are also in the line-up.