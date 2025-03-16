POLL: Which AR Rahman song is your all-time favorite? Tere Bina to Chaiyya Chaiyya; VOTE
A.R. Rahman, the musical maestro, has composed numerous iconic songs that have left a lasting impact. Go vote for your favorite song now!
Pinkvilla is giving music lovers a chance to decide the most beloved A.R. Rahman song of all time! From soulful melodies like Tere Bina to iconic beats of Chaiyya Chaiyya, fans can now vote for their favorite track. Don’t miss out—make your choice now!
Tere Bina
Tere Bina is a soulful track composed by A.R. Rahman for the 2007 film Guru, directed by Mani Ratnam. Sung by Rahman, Chinmayi, and Murtuza Khan, the song beautifully captures love and longing. Its mesmerizing melody and heartfelt lyrics make it one of Rahman's most cherished compositions.
Jai Ho
Jai Ho is an iconic song composed by A.R. Rahman for the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Tanvi Shah, and Mahalakshmi Iyer, the energetic track blends Indian and international sounds. It won an Academy Award for Best Original Song, making Rahman a global sensation.
Chaiyya Chaiyya
Chaiyya Chaiyya is a legendary song composed by A.R. Rahman for the 1998 film Dil Se..., starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi, the song, featuring powerful Sufi-inspired beats, was famously shot atop a moving train, making it an unforgettable Bollywood musical moment.
Chale Chalo
Chale Chalo is an energetic motivational song from the 2001 film Lagaan, composed by A.R. Rahman and sung by Rahman and Srinivas. With its powerful beats and uplifting lyrics, the song captures the spirit of unity and perseverance, encouraging the villagers to stay determined in their cricket match against the British.
Kun Faya Kun
Kun Faya Kun is a soul-stirring Sufi song from the 2011 film Rockstar, composed by A.R. Rahman and sung by Rahman, Javed Ali, and Mohit Chauhan. The song, set at the iconic Nizamuddin Dargah, beautifully blends devotion and tranquility, symbolizing spiritual awakening and surrender to a higher power.
