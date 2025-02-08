POLL: Which Netflix thriller are you waiting to binge-watch? Delhi Crime Season 3 to Dabba Cartel; VOTE

A couple of days ago, Netflix released its 2025 slate and announced the upcoming shows that the audience can enjoy this year on the streaming platform. Viewers can look forward to an impressive line-up of 6 films, 13 series, a short film, 5 unscripted shows, and a live show. Among them are five thrillers that have become the talk of the town. From Akka to Dabba Cartel, Delhi Crime Season 3, Kohrra Season 2, and Mandala Murders, which of the shows are you looking forward to? Vote for your favorite!

Dabba Cartel showcases the lives of five middle-class women and their families are thrown into chaos. The synopsis of the show reads, “In VivaLife Society, men and women lead parallel lives; one caught in a pharma investigation, the other in drug peddling through a dabba delivery business.”

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, it stars Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, and Sai Tamhankar.

Delhi Crime Season 3

Madam Sir DIG Vartika Chaturvedi unearths a massive human trafficking operation in India when they search for an injured baby’s missing mother. Directed by Tanuj Chopra, Delhi Crime Season 3 stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisth, and Jaya Bhattacharya.

Akka

Set in the 1980s matriarchal society of the fictional city of Pernuru in South India, Akka is the tale of gangster queens whose matriarchal rule is challenged when an outsider brings an unseen threat. It shows how the women survive through violence and chaos to hold on to their reign and power.

Directed and penned by Dharmaraj Shetty, the thrilling new series from Yash Raj Films stars Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte, and Tanvi Azmi in key roles.

Kohrra Season 2

Kohrra is back with the second season on Netflix. The synopsis of the show reads, “A woman separated from her husband is found brutally murdered in her brother’s home and the case brings together the recently transferred Garundi with his new boss, the no-nonsense Dhanwant Kaur.” Helmed by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, Kohrra Season 2 features Barun Sobti and Mona Singh.

Mandala Murders

Mandala Murders shows how detectives Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh unravel a chilling conspiracy of ritualistic killings tied to a centuries-old secret society. Directed by Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat, the show stars Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Surveen Chawla.

