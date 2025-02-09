Pritam Chakraborty faces theft as staff member allegedly flees with Rs. 40 lakh cash; FIR registered

In a shocking turn of events, a major theft involving renowned Bollywood music director Pritam Chakraborty has come to light. According to reports, around Rs. 40 lakh in cash was allegedly stolen from his office in Mumbai. An FIR has been registered, and authorities are now investigating the matter after receiving a formal complaint.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, a complaint was filed at Malad police station after a staff member of Pritam Chakraborty allegedly robbed Rs 40 lakh from his office. The incident was reported by the composer’s manager, Vineet Chheda, who informed the authorities as soon as the theft was discovered. The cops have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Ashish Sayal.

The reports claim that on Tuesday, an individual from film producer Madhu Mantena’s office visited the studio and delivered Rs. 40 lakh in cash as payment. Chheda counted the cash and stored it in a trolley bag. The stolen bag is claimed to have contained 8,000 notes of Rs. 500. At the time, office assistant Ashish Sayal, 32, was present, along with two other office assistants—Ahmed Khan and Kamal Disha.

Chheda then left the studio to visit Chakraborty’s residence to get signatures on some documents. When he returned around 10:30 PM, he discovered the bag was missing. Upon questioning Khan, he was informed that Sayal had taken the bag, claiming he was delivering it to the composer’s residence.

Advertisement

Police revealed that the suspect was contacted, but the calls went unanswered. The suspicion grew even more after the suspect’s phone was entirely switched off. Initially, Pritam advised his staff to wait, considering the suspect had been working with him for seven years. Nonetheless, with no response from Sayal’s side, Chedda filed a formal complaint with the police and approached the court.

The Malad police have registered a case under Section 381 (theft by employees, servants, or clerks of their employer’s property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation. Police have formed the teams and are actively searching for Sayal, who remains uncontactable. Authorities are also questioning others present at the studio for further leads.

The national award winner music composer Pritam Chakraborty is known for composing songs for movies like Brahmastra, Dunki, Ludo, and more.