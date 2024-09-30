Priyanka Chopra looks unrecognizable as 9-year-old girl in boy-cut hair; breaks internet with her transformation: PIC

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was born in a small town to two physicians in the Indian Army. While one might think she is lucky to be where she is today, it took more than just luck to become one of the sought-after actors, both in Bollywood and Hollywood. In her recent Instagram post, the actress looked back to the time when she was just nine and compared it to her teenage self when she had just won the Miss India title.

The global sensation dropped a collage of two images. The monochrome one is from when she was nine and sported boy-cut hair, thanks to her mother Madhu Chopra as they were convenient to style for school. While she looks unrecognizable in the first picture, Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked pretty in the next one which was taken when she was 17 and had just won the Miss India title, back in 2000.

In the captions, she shared her thoughts on how puberty and grooming can change the appearance of a girl. She further wrote, “Warning: Don’t troll my 9-year-old self. So wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl. On the left is me at my awkward pre-teen era with a “Boy cut” hairstyle so it wouldn’t be cumbersome at school. (Thanks ma @drmadhuakhourichopra ) and on the right is me at 17 ,having just won Miss India in the year 2000 and basking in the glory of hair, make up and wardrobe.. Both pictures taken less than a decade apart.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

The Bajirao Mastani actress also quoted Britney Spears in the note and stated that when she looks back at her younger self, it makes her kinder. Leaving some words of wisdom, she continued in the captions, “As Britney Spears very articulately put it.. I’m not a girl, not yet a woman. That was exactly how I felt then, entering the big world of entertainment. Almost 25 years later.. still figuring it out."

She concluded, "Though, aren’t we all? Looking back at my younger self often makes me kinder to myself today. Think about your younger self and how much she has done for you. Love yourself, you’ve gone through a lot to be where you are today. What did your younger self do for you? #mondaymusings Thank you to who made this side by side picture and sent me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, PeeCee is busy with filming Citadel Season 2 and is waiting for the release of Heads Of State and The Bluff.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra enjoys peaceful and relaxed Sunday with daughter Malti Marie Jonas; don't miss PIC