Rajkummar Rao feels he is not 10 on 10 husband to Patralekhaa; here's the score actor gave himself

Bollywood's adored couple, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, are known for their mutual admiration and open expressions of affection. Despite their constant praise for each other, the Stree 2 actor modestly rates himself a 9 out of 10 as a husband.

In a recent interview with News 18, Rajkummar Rao humorously rated himself a 9 as a husband. He said, "I would rate myself nine as a husband. Wow, that’s not bad at all, right? I was about to say ten, but then I thought that kuch toh gadbad hogi mujh mein. (There must be something wrong with me). There’s always room for improvement."

The Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actor shared that while he and Patralekhaa constantly support each other, they also hold the role of being each other’s toughest critics. He explained that Patralekhaa is one of his most honest critics and has been the first audience for much of his work.

The actor said that when she praises his work, it feels like huge validation for him. He also added that Patralekhaa, being highly knowledgeable about cinema, never offers praise just to please him, and he deeply respects and values her opinion.

Rajkummar also discussed the advantages of having an actress wife, revealing that they often share similar tastes in films, both liking and disliking the same movies. He mentioned how they critique each other's work, offering constructive criticism to help each other improve and grow.

The actor emphasized that having a partner from the same industry who shares a passion for cinema adds to the fun. He also praised Patralekhaa's understanding of performances, noting that their work discussions help them grow together professionally.

Rajkummar Rao further praised Patralekhaa's performance in IC 814, calling it a ‘study’ for him as an actor. He highlighted a specific scene where she calmly asks to make a phone call, describing her execution as exceptional. He admired her ability to bring such depth to the scene, acknowledging that not many actors could pull it off.

He also reflected on a bittersweet moment with the actress when their new puppy, Gaga, passed away after just a few months. He shared that the loss deeply affected them both, yet bringing the puppies into their lives brought them immense joy. This emotional experience is something he will remember for a long time.

For those who may not know, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa began their relationship in 2010 and got married in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh on November 15, 2024.

On the work front, Rajkummar was last seen in the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, alongside Triptii Dimri and Mallika Sherawat. He has also recently completed filming for his upcoming project, Maalik.

