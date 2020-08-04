Rhea Chakraborty wasn’t allowed at Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral and was struck off from the list: Her lawyer
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai and his sudden death left everyone shocked. After Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Patna, Bihar Police began probing the actor’s case. However, a plea was filed by Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde in Supreme Court to transfer the case to Mumbai from Bihar. Amid this, Rhea’s lawyer gave a statement and in it, he alleged that the actress was not allowed to attend Sushant’s funeral.
In a statement to ANI, Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Rhea, said that Rhea has always been living in Mumbai and that after Sushant’s death on June 14, she was not allowed to attend his funeral. He said that her name was taken off the list of 20 people that were allowed to attend the late actor’s last rites. Further, he said that Rhea has recorded her statement twice with the Mumbai Police on June 18 and July 17. Talking about Bihar Police probing the case, Rhea’s lawyer claimed that they have ‘no jurisdiction’ in Sushant’s death case.
On Rhea not being allowed to attend Sushant’s funeral, her lawyer said, “Rhea Chakraborty has always been living in Mumbai. She was in Mumbai on 14th June 2020. She was not allowed to attend the funeral of Sushant Singh as her name was stuck off from the list of 20.” On her statements with Mumbai Police, he said, “She was summoned by Mumbai Police on 18th of June 2020 at Bandra Police Station. Her statement was recorded there. Subsequently she was summoned to appear on 17th July 2020 at Santacruz Police station. She appeared and recorded her supplementary statement.”
Meanwhile, Rhea’s transfer plea in the Supreme Court is reportedly going to be heard on August 5. Post she filed a transfer plea, Sushant’s family also had filed a caveat in SC urging them to not hear the plea. In a statement to the media, Mumbai Police commissioner also revealed that as alleged in the FIR against Rhea by Sushant’s father, no transfer of money has taken place to the actress’s account. Further, he stated that he could not comment on Rhea’s whereabouts.
