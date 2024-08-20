Riddhima Kapoor Sahni drops throwback PIC of dad Rishi Kapoor, mom Neetu Kapoor and daughter Samara; says 'The way she looked up to him'

It's been four years since the demise of the late actor Rishi Kapoor and he is still missed among his fans. Rishi is survived by his wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, son, actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter, jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Riddhima recently took us back to the times when her parents, Rishi and Neetu would hang out with her daughter, Samara Sahni. She reminisced how Samara would always "look up to him".

A few hours ago on August 19, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of her family. In her Instagram story, Rishi Kapoor can be seen walking with his granddaughter Samara. The late actor is holding the little girl's hand and she is gazing at him during the moment.

The photo also features Neetu Kapoor who is walking behind them. Rishi wore a grey tee and brown pants. Samara looked cute in a white dress and she held a red paper bag in her hand.

Neetu opted for a white and black outfit and is looking in another direction.

Check out the screenshot of her Instagram story:

Earlier in an interview with Anushka Arora on her YouTube channel, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni spilled the beans about how the Kapoor family dealt with the losses of two demises in their clan. For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor died in 2020 and Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last in 2021.

Riddhima expressed that the Kapoors have grown "closer" after bearing the big losses. She stated that the family members "look after each other" a bit more now. They have become closer and united, she added. Even when the Kapoor family don't get to meet quite often, they Facetime with each other, Riddhima had said.

Riddhima shared a close bond with her late father, Rishi Kapoor. He was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and later went to New York for treatment. He returned to India in 2019 and was admitted to a hospital in April 2020 after he faced breathing difficulty.

Riddhima has been married to Bharat Sahni since 2006. The couple welcomed their daughter Samara Sahni in 2011.

