5 Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor movies that will make you fall for them

Born to actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan had his brush with the film industry when he was a child. Similarly, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan saw her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and elder sister Karisma Kapoor on the big screen and eventually stepped into the acting realm. But even before they got married, the actors worked with each other in a handful of movies. Let’s take a look at 5 Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor movies.

5 movies in which power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor worked together:

1. Omkara (2006)

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Bipasha Basu

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Movie Genre: Crime/ Drama

Release: July 28, 2006

In the Indian adaptation of William Shakespeare's Othello, Kareena Kapoor played the role of Dolly Mishra while Saif Ali Khan was seen portraying the iconic character Ishwar (Langda) Tyagi. While both the stars weren’t cast opposite each other, they left no stone unturned to ace their respective roles. Set in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, it marks the second film in Bhardwaj's trilogy of Shakespeare adaptations. The other two were Maqbool and Haider. Cinephiles can stream Omkara on Jio Cinema or Amazon Prime Video.

2. Tashan (2008)

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor

Director: Vijay Krishna Acharya

IMDB Rating: 3.8/10

Movie Genre: Action/ Masala

Release: April 25, 2008

Saif and Kareena’s presence in the film made people speculate about their alleged relationship. It was later revealed that there was some truth to the rumors as the prince fell in love with Kapoor on the sets of the movie Tashan. While their chemistry didn’t come across on the big screen, their love story did have a happy ending.

3. Roadside Romeo (2008)

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, Vrajesh Hirjee, Sanjay Mishra

Director: Jugal Hansraj

IMDB Rating: 4.8/10

Movie Genre: Romantic/ Comedy

Release: October 24, 2008

In the animated musical romantic comedy film titled Roadside Romeo, Saif lent his voice to the main character, a dog named Romeo while Kareena voiced his girlfriend, Laila. It tells the tale of a pampered pooch who suddenly finds himself toiling the streets of Mumbai after his owners decided to switch cities and abandoned him. While he eventually makes friends and finds love, he is faced by the dreaded Don of the area Charlie Anna (Javed Jaffrey).

4. Kurbaan (2009)

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Om Puri, Kirron Kher, Vivek Oberoi, Dia Mirza

Director: Rensil D'Silva

IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

Movie Genre: Crime/ Thriller

Release: November 20, 2009

After dating for a while, the most-loved celebs of B-town made their relationship official and shared the screen for the first time as a couple in the film Kurbaan. Their chemistry was pretty evident to the audience. Produced by Karan Johar, the feature film tells the tale of Avantika Ahuja (played by Kareena Kapoor) who returns to Delhi from New York to take care of her ailing father.

There she meets Ehsaan (played by Saif Ali Khan) and falls in love with him. After getting married and flying back to NYC, the woman realizes that her husband is connected with Islamic terrorist groups. Even though the film was received with mixed reviews, Kareena’s acting in it was lauded.

5. Agent Vinod (2012)

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ram Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Shahbaz Khan, Adil Hussain

Director: Sriram Raghavan

IMDB Rating: 5.2/10

Movie Genre: Action/ Spy

Release: March 23, 2012

Next up in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s movie list is a spy film that revolves around Agent Vinod. The RAW agent sets on a mission from New Delhi and flies across the globe and learns that a group of ISI colonels are planning an attack on India. With the help of Iram (Kareena Kapoor), the protagonist is able to defuse the nuclear device targeted at New Delhi.

But Iram loses her life while defusing it. After stopping a war from happening, Vinod sets on a new mission. Even though the movie received mixed reviews from critics, the visuals, performances, action sequences, songs, and cinematography were lauded.

Conclusion

Agent Vinod was the last film that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor worked together before they got married on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Their star-studded wedding soirees lasted for an entire week and concluded with two wedding receptions, one in Mumbai and the other one in New Delhi. The couple was blessed with their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and their second son Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021. Have you seen all of these Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor movies?

