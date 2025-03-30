Saif Ali Khan Attack: Accused Shariful Fakir files bail plea, makes big CLAIM in case

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

Shariful Fakir, accused of attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in his home, has applied for bail, asserting that the investigation is complete and the police have gathered all crucial evidence. His lawyer has further contended that Fakir’s arrest was unlawful. The court is set to review his bail plea on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, is accused of breaking into Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence on the 12th floor through the bathroom on January 16. Allegedly, he climbed the building and entered the house, unaware that it belonged to the actor. Fakir then reportedly demanded money while holding the family at knifepoint.

According to a complaint filed by a staff nurse at the residence, Fakir initially entered the bedroom of Saif Ali Khan’s son, Jehangir, but was stopped by her. He allegedly attacked the nurse and, when confronted, demanded Rs 1 crore. Later, when Khan woke up and tried to intervene, Fakir reportedly attacked him with a knife.

Saif Ali Khan underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital and was discharged after five days. During the scuffle, Fakir managed to escape but was later arrested on January 19.

Fakir’s lawyers, while seeking bail, have argued that his arrest was illegal because the police did not provide him with a copy of the grounds for his arrest. They contended that informing the accused of the reasons for arrest is mandatory before taking them into custody.

Advertisement

Additionally, the defense has claimed that the allegations in the FIR are purely imaginary and fabricated by the complainant. They further argued that Fakir did not commit any offense as alleged by the police. Even if the witnesses' statements are taken at face value—without admitting any wrongdoing—it would still not establish the essential elements required to prove the offense of robbery or dacoity with the intent to cause death or grievous harm.

Besides, one of the grounds for bail is that the investigation is also complete in the case. “All the critical evidence, including CCTV footage and call records, are already in the possession of the prosecution and the applicant does not pose any threat of tampering with the evidence or influencing the witnesses,” reads the bail plea.