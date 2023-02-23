Sara Ali Khan's OLD pic with Saif Ali Khan goes viral; Here's why netizens are calling her an 'inspiration'

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is one of the most followed star kids on social media. She made her big Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath in 2018 alongside Sushant Singh Rajput . Her debut performance left everyone mighty impressed and the audience now often looks forward to her upcoming projects. Apart from her acting, Sara is also a fitness enthusiast. She stunned everyone with her massive body transformation before entering showbiz. Recently, a throwback picture of Sara and Saif surfaced on the Internet and netizens can't stop lauding the actress.

Sara often shares her childhood pictures featuring her dad. This time, a picture from her college life has surfaced on Reddit. In the picture, Sara is seen sporting a white top and denim jeans while Saif has donned a grey t-shirt and jeans. The actress looks almost unrecognisable in the picture due to her extra kilos. In one of her interviews, she said that she weighed around 96 kg during her college years. Sara's fat-to-fit transformation is truly inspirational! Have a look:

Soon after her picture was shared, netizens were seen praising Sara for her massive transformation. A user wrote, "Inspiration bro. It's so tough after a plateau. Bt good on her. For losing and then maintaining it." Another user wrote, "It’s not easy to lose that amount of weight and maintain the new weight. It requires scary amount of dedication and self control."

Sara once revealed that her weight loss journey was not so easy since she was suffering from PCOD. In an interview with BBC, she shared, "I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I really want to act, like I said I have always known, but that realisation coincided with the weigh scale saying that I’m 96 kilos. So, it was a bit difficult. Then it was the senior year of college in America itself that I lost the weight." Sara also spoke about her weight loss journey on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee with Karan when she appeared with her dad.

Work front

Sara will be next seen in an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur, Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline.