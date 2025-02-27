Shahid Kapoor sums up pool birthday celebration with Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter with 3 things- 'Hot bodies, babies and bond'

Shahid Kapoor recently celebrated his birthday on February 25, 2025. His brother, Ishaan Khatter, posted some inside pictures from the celebration with Mira Rajput and the kids on Instagram. The photos perfectly capture the essence of his poolside birthday bash, which we definitely describe as a celebration of "hot bodies, babies, and bond."

In the pictures, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are seen enjoying quality family time in the pool with kids, flaunting their toned physiques. In another shot, Ishaan is captured taking a selfie video with Mira Rajput. The caption of the post read, "BRB, fam jam first."

See the pictures here:

On Shahid Kapoor's birthday, Mira Rajput expressed her love for him through a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a beautiful picture, she wrote, "Love of my life, light of my world. Happy Birthday to my forever In the middle of everything and at the end of it all, you’re the one The magic is in you." The blurred photo captured Shahid and Mira posing romantically for the camera.

The picture was likely taken during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in 2024, as the couple was seen wearing the same traditional outfits. Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a black sherwani, while Mira Rajput stunned in an ivory top and lehenga, paired with a short jacket.

Shahid Kapoor began his career as a background dancer in films like Dil To Pagal Hai and Taal. His big break came in 2003 with Ishq Vishk.

Over the years, he gained widespread recognition for stellar performances in films like Jab We Met, Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab, and Kabir Singh.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the action-drama film Deva, where he stars alongside Pooja Hegde. His intense and powerful look in the film has garnered attention.

Deva hit theaters on January 31, 2025. Up next, he will be seen in Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, directed by Sachin B. Ravi. Additionally, Shahid is set to feature in Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara, where he will share the screen with Triptii Dimri.