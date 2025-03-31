Sikandar: Salman Khan reveals every bone of his body ‘has been broken twice or thrice’ while shooting action thriller: 'People make an issue...'

After much waiting, Salman Khan’s action-thriller, Sikandar finally released for the audience on March 30, 2025. The AR Murugadoss movie shows the superstar doing what he does best; action and romance. However, some are often concerned if he faces difficulties while doing action movies at his age. When Khan was asked this question, he revealed that every bone of his body had been broken twice or thrice while shooting the film. While some people make an issue out of this, it’s not an issue for him. Read on!

While some celebrated Eid on March 30, 2025, many celebrated it as 'Salman Khan Day'. the superstar’s fans have been eagerly waiting for his film, Sikandar, to hit big screens and entertain them during the weekend. While the film genre might seem like a cakewalk for his admirers, it wasn’t as easy for the bhaijaan of Bollywood.

At the press meet hosted by him ahead of the film’s release, Salman revealed, “Every bone of my body has been broken twice or thrice. Every ligament has been torn 2-3 times.” He also stated that they didn’t even get to rest then. If there were no body shots in this film, he would have gotten lean in a couple of weeks.

He further told the media that it’s not a big deal for him. “People make an issue out of this, but it’s not an issue for me,” divulged the Dabangg actor adding that he has six-pack abs even when he is not lean and his muscle is so huge that even if he gets some fat, it starts protruding. He concluded by stating that if one gets a six-pack but weighs only 55 kg, then what’s the point?

Advertisement

Coming to the film, it’s a mass entertainer helmed by AR Murugadoss and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. While Khan is leading the show, he is joined by Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Patil, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and many others.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!