Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal to host special anniversary celebration for her parents Shatrughan Sinha-Poonam? Here’s what we know

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha are celebrating 44 years of their wedding. Earlier in the day, their son Luv Sinha had posted a family photo sans his sister, Sonakshi Sinha to extend warm wishes to his parents on their anniversary. Now, recent reports have surfaced suggesting that the newlyweds Sona and her husband Zaheer Iqbal will be hosting an intimate dinner for her parents.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal to celebrate Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha's anniversary

According to a Times Now report, Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal are all set to celebrate a lavish dinner party tonight [July 9] at their Bandra residence. The special family dinner is being hosted to celebrate veteran actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha’s sixth victory in the Lok Sabha elections and, of course, the 44th wedding anniversary with Poonam Sinha.

According to the portal, the Dabangg actress has “spared no expense to make this celebration truly unforgettable.” The evening will have gourmet delights and soulful music to contribute to the special evening.

Luv Sinha wishes his parents on their wedding anniversary with a sweet message

A while back, Luv Sinha took to his Instagram stories and shared a beautiful happy family picture with his parents, Shatrughan Sinha-Poonam Sinha, and brother, Kussh Sinha. He called himself “blessed” to be born to such parents.

In his words, “Happy anniversary to my amazing parents. We were blessed to have been born as your children, and are grateful for every moment we share with you.”

Sonakshi Sinha's emotional dedication post for her parents in unseen wedding pics

Meanwhile, just a couple of days back, on July 7, Sonakshi Sinha penned an emotional message expressing she was missing her parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha already. In the post shared on her social media, the actress dedicated a sweet message to her parents and posted some unseen photos from her wedding.

Sharing the photos, Sonakshi captioned the post, “At the wedding Maa started crying when it hit her i would be moving out of the house, i told her “Maa, dont worry… juhu to bandra only 25 mins” Missing them a lil extra today, so I’m telling myself the exact same thing Hope theres Sunday sindhi curry made at home…See you soon… zoom zoom zoom.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal after seven years of dating got married on June 23 in a low-key registered wedding followed by a star-studded reception ceremony.

