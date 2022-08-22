Sonam Kapoor says her child is her priority: Acting will take a backseat but won't stop working completely

The newest mommy in town Sonam Kapoor is on cloud nine as she welcomed her baby boy with her husband Anand Ahuja on August 20. Sonam Kapoor shared the big news of her baby's arrival on Instagram by sharing a post, which she accompanied with Bob Marley's song Three Little Birds and a blue heart emoji to go with it. Meanwhile, as mum to a newborn baby boy, her priorities have unmistakably shifted. Just days before her due date, the actor had spoken to Vogue and talked about how returning on-screen post-delivery will be different.

Sonam Kapoor on priorities after baby

During the interview, journalist Faye D’Souza asked her if her career will be different after the baby arrives. She asked “Finally, do you think some parts of your career will be different after the baby comes or do you expect it to be the same, considering Bollywood is earnestly rethinking how to not pigeonhole actors who return to the screen post-delivery?” To which Sonam replied saying, “I always was a little picky. I’m not really in the rat race, I’m just doing my own thing. I don’t think that will change, but priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision. I will try to do the best I can as a mother, which means that acting will definitely take a backseat, but I don’t think I will ever stop working completely.”

Sonam Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has been on a hiatus after the release of AK vs AK in which she played herself. She was previously seen in The Zoya Factor and is set to make a comeback with the crime thriller film Blind which will arrive on OTT.