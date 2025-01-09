Sonu Nigam reveals AR Rahman is ‘detached person’ who ‘doesn't let anyone come close to him’; ‘He is not a friendly...'

AR Rahman is one of the country's most admired music composers and record producers. He is a man of few words who prefers to keep his personal life private. Recently, Sonu Nigam, who has collaborated with him on multiple occasions, revealed that Rahman is detached and doesn't let anyone too close into his personal space.

In a candid interview with O2 India, Sonu Nigam revealed that AR Rahman never lets his personal bonds impact his work. He recalled his experience of collaborating with the composer for Daud, Dil Se, and Taal , where Rahman was strictly professional with him. It initially surprised Nigam when they worked together on Daud, but at the same time, Rahman's choice to give adequate creative freedom to Nigam, rather than giving directions, impressed him.

The Sandese Aate Hai singer reflected on the inside details of their USA tour together, where, despite knowing each other, the music composer kept their interactions limited to formal greetings. Nigam discussed how AR Rahman has a reserved personality—he doesn't gossip about others, nor is he interested in what goes on in the lives of others. However, Nigam doesn't consider this detached approach to be a drawback.

Rather, he praised it and highlighted that AR Rahman is always respectful towards others and never hurts anyone's feelings. Sonu shared, "He doesn't open up to anyone. At least, I have never seen that. Perhaps he opens up in front of his older friends, who have known him as Dileep. But I haven't seen him opening up or having any relationship with anybody. He is not a friendly person. He is just into his work."

Advertisement

Despite being at the peak of fame, the singer was impressed to witness the record producer's focus on prayers and admitted that Rahman never speaks ill of anyone. He never saw the music composer being overly friendly with anyone else. All these habits left a mark on Sonu Nigam, who believes one should keep things that way.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman says Anirudh Ravichander shouldn’t just do music for big hero films, wants him to learn THIS