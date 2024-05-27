11 Sridevi dialogues that prove she’s the queen of acting

Sridevi is one of those actresses who don’t need any formal introduction. With over 300 films, the actress has left a mark in the industry. Today, we are going to read more about some famous Sridevi dialogues. From her expressive eyes to her dialogue delivery, she swooned over her fans in no time. Sridevi is known as the first female superstar of Indian cinema and her filmography proves why she deserves the title.

The actress began her Bollywood career with the 1979 film Solah Sawan. However, at four, she debuted in the acting industry as a child artist with the 1967 Tamil film Kandhan Karunai.

Sridevi’s acting career spans over 50 years. Her remarkable films include Chandni, Lamhe, Mr. India, English Vinglish, Mom, Laadla, ChaalBaaz, and others. Sridevi’s famous dialogues in the Hindi film industry are still popular among her admirers. Here is a compilation of Sridevi’s dialogues for you.

Here are 11 best Sridevi dialogues that will remain with us forever

1. “Jeevan ke kis mod pe, kab koi mil jaye…kaun keh sakta hai”

This dialogue of Sridevi from Chandni is one of the most memorable dialogues of all time. The movie was released in 1989 and has Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles. This musical romantic film was directed by Yash Copra.

2. “Mard khana banaye toh wo kala…aurat banaye toh uska farz”

With this dialogue from English Vinglish, Sridevi reflected upon how society treats men and women differently. The film is directed by Gauri Shinde and was released in 2012. This is one of the powerful Sridevi dialogues.

3. “Galat aur bahut galat mein se chunna ho to aap kya chunenge?”

Sridevi’s last movie was the 2017 film Mom. She played a powerful character in the movie and delivered one of her best performances. The movie also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sajal Ali, and Akshaye Khanna and was directed by Ravi Udyawar.

4. “When you don't like yourself... you tend to dislike everything connected to you. When you learn to love yourself... then the same old life... starts looking new... starts looking nice. Thank you... for teaching me... how to love myself! Thank you for making me... feel good about myself. Thank you so much!”

English Vinglish is considered to be one of the best performances of Sridevi and she delivered some of the influential dialogues in this film. One such Sridevi dialogue is this one that prompts one to love oneself.

5. “Understand? You better understand”

Sridevi’s signature dialogue from the 1994 film Laadla gained immense popularity. Directed by Raj Kanwar, the movie starred Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Anupam Kher in prominent roles. The film is the remake of Kannada film Anuraga Aralithu.

6. “Tujhe toh main all India star bankar dikhaongi”

Loosely an adaptation of Hema Malini’s film Seeta Aur Geeta, ChaalBaaz featured Sridevi in twin roles. Her performance was applauded by many. The movie is directed by Pankaj Parashar and also features Rajinikanth and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

7. “Cheel ki chaunch mein angoor, khuda ki kudrat ... pehlu-e-hoor mein langoor, khuda ki kudrat”

Sridevi gave one of her best performances in the 1992 movie Khuda Gawah, opposite Amitabh Bachchan, marking the pair’s third film together. This movie is an epic drama and is directed by Mukul S Anand. Khuda Gawah was released in theaters on 8 May 1992.

8. “Sawaal ke jawaab mein sawaal nahi kiya jaata”

Sridevi’s dialogues are still popular among the masses and this statement from the movie Lamhe is an example of it. The actress delivered this dialogue gracefully and made it memorable. This musical drama was directed by Yash Chopra and also starred Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

9. “Ladkiyan kapur ki tarah hoti hai ... teeli lagi nahi ki jalkar roshni dene lagti hai ... aur tum ladke tubelight ki tarah hote ho ... bahut der se jalte ho”

This is one of the best Sridevi dialogues from the romantic film Mr. Bechara. Directed by K Bhagyaraj. The movie featured Anil Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and Sridevi in pivotal roles. Apart from them, Anupam Kher, Shakti Kapoor, and Avatar Gill were also part of the film.

10. “Sabhi badhe hote hai ... magar koi apne badhon se bada nahi hota”

This Sridevi dialogue reminds us of the value of families and relationships. The actress gracefully delivered this statement in the 1991 movie Lamhe. This musical drama was directed by Yash Chopra and also starred Anil Kapoor in the lead role. In addition to this, Waheeda Rehman and Anupam Kher were also in the film in the supporting roles.

11. “Pyar hawa ka ek jhonka hai ... joh sab udakar le jaata hai”

Chandni is one of the most loved films of Sridevi. She gave one of her best performances opposite Rishi Kapoor in the movie. This dialogue depicted the feeling of love. This musical romantic film was directed by Yash Copra and was released in 1989.

Sridevi’s famous dialogues have created a deep impact on the fans as she gained popularity because of her versatile roles in the films. Her performances are still fresh in the fans’ memories, as are her dialogues.

Tell us which of her dialogues is your favorite.

