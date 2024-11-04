Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber renew wedding vows in Maldives after 13 years of togetherness; See dreamy PICS

Actress Sunny Leone, who tied the knot with Daniel Weber in 2011, has renewed her wedding vows with her husband, 13 years after their marriage. The couple renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony in the Maldives on October 31, and were joined by their three children- Nisha, Noah and Asher.

Yes, you heard that right. Sunny Leone looked stunning in a whimsical white gown, holding a bouquet of white flowers that perfectly complemented the occasion. Daniel and their three kids, all dressed in white, joined her for the intimate ceremony, creating a picturesque scene that is truly a sight to behold.

A source told ETimes that Sunny and Daniel had long desired to renew their vows but chose to wait until their children, Nisha, Noah, and Asher, were old enough to grasp the occasion's significance. They cleverly scheduled the ceremony during the kids' school break to ensure the entire family could participate in this meaningful event.

The source added that they aim to instill values of love, family, and unity in their children. They believe that while marriage begins with love, facing life's challenges together deepens that bond, making this vow renewal all the more poignant.

The Maldives was the couple's chosen setting, a beloved family getaway. They exchanged heartfelt vows they penned themselves, and each child shared their thoughts on family. The intimate ceremony featured Nisha walking down the aisle with Sunny, while her brothers waited.

Both Sunny and Nisha donned custom gowns created by Sunny's stylist friend, and the boys sported simple white attire. In a sweet gesture, Daniel surprised Sunny with a new engagement ring, adding a special touch to the occasion.

The couple welcomed Nisha into their family in 2017 after adopting her from Latur, Maharashtra. The couple later became biological parents to their sons, Asher and Noah, who were born in 2018 via surrogacy.

On the work front, Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2, released in 2012, and has since appeared in films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS, and Ek Paheli Leela. Her most recent project was Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, which tells the story of an ex-insomniac police officer working covertly for a corrupt system while struggling to find redemption amid challenging circumstances.

