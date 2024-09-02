Tahira Kashyap claims authority of Ayushmann Khurrana’s jeans; says ‘Now they are permanently mine’

Most women would admit that there’s a different level of comfort when they wear a comfy pair of tees or a shirt from the closet of the men in their lives. Tahira Kashyap is also among those who often raids her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wardrobe which she can not just borrow, but claim authority on it. As she dropped multiple images giving a peek into her life, she also shared a selfie in which she can be seen donning the Vicky Donor actor’s boyfriend jeans.

The carousel of images shared by Tahira Kashyap opens with a selfie she took to send to her girlfriends, seeking their opinion of the top she was wearing. It was followed by a picture featuring her hubby, Ayushmann Khurrana. The writer and filmmaker was quick to mention that she stepped out wearing boyfriend jeans that belonged to her husband but now, they are permanently hers.

Describing the other images she dropped in the caption, the Sharmajee Ki Beti director wrote, “Stepped out of the gym after a workout session. Felt the core strong, but every week is so different for women. Actually every day! The circus of hormones. 4. Recorded #StoriesInMyHead. 5. Squished my squirrel ( who is a dog btw but named after food) with all the love. She loves being near mama. 6. Dug into the most juicy burger 7. Realised I created a mini 8. Figured that I fit perfectly into a frame called life.”

A couple of weeks ago, she also dropped a life update and shared glimpses of how she has been navigating through it with her husband, their kids, and her loved ones.

Headlining the caption, ‘My life lately’, she wrote, “1. Proof of I have been showing up. 2. #IShowedUp. 3. Fam night out with matching T-shirts. 4. Night out with my lovely buddies. 5. Peanut with her secret treasure. 6. Watched the Oscar nominated animated short films ( playing at PVR, you can watch it too) My favourite was the Ninety-Five Senses. 7. Peanut just doing peanut things. 8. Some of the workouts I have been doing. Not every day is intense.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, and Vijay Raaz.

