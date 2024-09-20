The Family Man 3: Has Jaideep Ahlawat joined Manoj Bajpayee-led series? Here's what we know

Created by Raj & DK, The Family Man is one of the most entertaining spy-action thrillers which continues to be cherished since the first season. Headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, the series also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and others. The makers have kickstarted the shoot of its third season in Nagaland. If the latest report is to be believed, actor Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the cast of Manoj-led The Family Man Season 3.

According to a new report by Bollywood Hungama, Jaideep Ahlawat is the latest entry in The Family Man series. A source confirmed the portal about Jaideep's addition to the star cast of Manoj Bajpayee's series. The Paatal Lok actor has been in Nagaland for the ongoing shoot schedule with the Rak & DK team.

However, there is no information about his role in The Family Man Season 3. The makers have kept his character under wraps.

The source further spoke about Jaideep Ahlawat's career in the entertainment industry including Anushka Sharma's production, Paatal Lok. Jaideep also worked in movies like An Action Hero (2022), Jaane Jaan (2023), Maharaj (2024) which boosted his popularity.

The source added that the audience can expect that he will have a crucial role in the third season and that his character will make them excited to watch the show.

Meanwhile, Sharib Hashmi, who plays the role of JK Talpade in The Family Man, took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform his fans that he has begun shooting for the upcoming season. Reacting to a fan's tweet who was excited for Season 3, Sharib tweeted, "Mee too !!! Abhi shooting chal rahi hai (The shoot is in the process)."

Advertisement

Earlier, a MidDay report claimed that Raj & DK will sign off with The Family Man Season 4. A source was quoted as saying that while the shooting of the third season is underway, there has been a discussion about signing off the series with the fourth installment. Raj-DK are toying with the idea at the moment, and have yet to take a final decision,” the source added.

In The Family Man, Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC).

ALSO READ: The Family Man: Will Manoj Bajpayee starrer series conclude with season 4? Here’s what we know