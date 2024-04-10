THROWBACK: When Salman Khan talked about Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Gaddari' with him

Salman Khan shares a great bond with the Kapoor sisters, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan personally and professionally. The superstar has given several big hits with each one of them. But do you know, back in the early 90s when Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya was released Kareena was a huge fan of Salman? However, the more interesting part is that she soon became a fan of Rahul Roy when he made his acting debut in Bollywood with Aashiqui and became an overnight star.

Salman Khan himself talked about it in his 2008 TV game show Dus Ka Dum during an episode that was attended by Kareena and Karisma.

Salman Khan on Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Gaddari'

Salman Khan shared while speaking at his show Dus Ka Dum, "Main aapko inki (Kareena Kapoor Khan) gaddari ka ek kissa sunaata hoon. Ke jab Maine Pyar Kiya release huyi thi aur phir main inke (Karisma Kapoor) saath picture kar raha tha Nishchaiy jo ke bahut badi flop hai. Toh inhone mujhe bataya ke 'meri choti behan Bebo ke bathroom mein ek bada sa poster hai...' mera. Toh main bada khush ho gaya." (I'll share a story about Kareena's betrayal with you. When Maine Pyar Kiya released and I was doing a film called Nischaiy with Karisma which was a big flop. Karisma told me that 'her younger sister Bebo has a big poster of yours in her bathroom'. I felt very happy).

He continued, "Uske 2 ya 3 maheene baad ek aur picture release huyi Aashiqui. Mera poster utara nahi gaya, faada gaya, aur Rahul Roy (lead actor of Aashiqui) ka poster lagaya gaya."

Aur ye (Kareena) aakar mujhe bata bhi deti hain ke 'Salman now your poster is not there. Now there's Rahul Roy's poster," (2-3 months later, Aashiqui released. She didn't just remove my poster but tore it and replaced it with Rahul Roy's poster) he shared while mimicking Kareena.

"But at least main honest hoon," (At least I am honest) Kareena replied in her candid way.

Salman Khan's work front

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Salman Khan will be next seen in AR Murugadoss's action entertainer which will be released on Eid 2025. Sharing details about the film, the filmmaker told Times of India that he had discussed the script with the superstar five years ago, however, they could not proceed due to certain circumstances. Murugadoss also said that the star recently contacted him for another narration, after which Khan mentioned that the film gave him a good vibe and that they could begin production immediately.

As per AR Murugadoss, the film will feature Salman's never-before-seen side and will have high-octane action sequences along with a strong emotional connection. The film will also have a powerful social message in it. The director also promised that it would be a pan-Indian film.

Apart from that, he is working with Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan on a much-talked-about action thriller titled The Bull which is being produced by Dharma Productions.

He may also collaborate with Sohail Khan for his ambitious project Sher Khan which was first announced in 2012. The superstar will also be seen in Tiger vs Pathaan which will be an exciting face-off between his iconic character Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The film is among the most exciting upcoming projects of YRF Spy Universe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

After Crew, Kareena will be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop universe movie Singham Again, which is also the third part of the Singham franchise and stars Ajay Devgn in the title role. Apart from Ajay and Kareena, the film also features Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, fans are also demanding a sequel to Crew with Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Salman Khan-B Praak sing Animal’s Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge with twist at Anant Ambani’s birthday bash