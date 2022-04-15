In today’s world, beauty pageant auditions have a new definition, all thanks to Moj!

It is undeniable that Moj’s content creation game is strong. India's number one short video app, Moj, has always managed to capture everyone’s attention with its innovation, partnerships, and vision to bring something new to the entertainment arena. This time around, the video app has gone above and beyond to offer a whole new realm of the pageant to its platform, providing a one-of-a-kind opportunity for content creators, beauty and fashion fans, and emerging talents to showcase their skills in the most exciting ways. Moj’s partnership with VLCC presents Femina Miss India 2022 is a landmark when it comes to digitization. Remember when short video apps were used exclusively for content creation and entertainment? Those days, however, are long gone! Because Moj has now enabled young creators to compete in beauty pageants to showcase their flaming hot ability to the rest of the world and not just the jury! Amazed? We are, too!

Taking things up a notch, Moj partnered with VLCC presents Femina Miss India 2022 to provide an online easy-to-use platform for young women between the age of 18 to 25 years to audition for the pageant. Rather than traveling long distances to accomplish their aspirations, young ladies from various cities could participate in the auditions by installing the app and fulfilling specific criteria to qualify for the auditions. Regardless of where they belonged or what they looked like, everyone was given a significant opportunity to express their abilities through Moj.

Further, making things even simpler, the young creators were expected to upload quick audition videos which entailed uploading a short introduction, a talent showcase, and a ramp walk on the app. Because everything was done on the app, candidates had the freedom to create unique content to express their originality and stand out.

During the auditions, a whopping 1.72 million+ User Generated Content was created on the app by 248.8K content creators and beauty enthusiasts. In just two months, the entries earned over 28 million video views and 184 million likes! Is there a whiff of success in the air? In the wake of their success, each participant now has a committed fan base on the Moj app. In the following phase, 31 State Winners will be chosen from the auditions. Honestly, seeing all of the auditions was so much fun that we can't wait for the next round to find out who the winners are.

Former Miss India and prominent Bollywood actress, Neha Dhupia is mentoring the contestants who qualified for the auditions. Neha has been instrumental in mentoring the contenders. Her confidence, coupled with high quality and skill in the industry, has aided candidates in preparing for multiple rounds and developing the complete journey of being a beauty queen.

Going beyond the constraints of content creation and consumption on video applications, Moj has teamed with one of the most significant category leaders to give young women the ideal platform to display their abilities, from content strategies to ideation, in what appears to be a one-of-a-kind collaboration. Resonating with Moj’s vision, Miss India Organization believes in encouraging young aspirants to break barriers to reach the heights of success with the ‘power of the crown’. VLCC presents Femina Miss India 2022 translated its scouting operations into the digital media space, in pursuit of beauty ambassadors. Powered by a dynamic format, the pageant is rooted in its vision to empower the youth and represent the best of India’s talent on international platforms. By putting its creators first and giving a creator-first approach, Moj and VLCC presents Femina Miss India 2022 have successfully enabled millions of Indians to find their vibe and tribe on the app.

The Femina Miss India 2022 auditions on the Moj app had us hooked with its fascinating content and some jaw-dropping talent showcases. And as much as we loved watching all the creators give their best, we are equally excited to find out what happens in the next round, where 31 state winners will be announced. We can’t wait to find out who the state winners are and see how they fare in the subsequent rounds! So, what are you waiting for? Watch for the jury's announcement of the state-by-state winner's list on April 30th, 2022.