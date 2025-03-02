Vidya Balan slams misleading AI-generated video featuring her; ‘It does not reflect…’

Actor Vidya Balan is the latest celebrity to be targeted by the rising threat of deepfake videos. However, she is responding swiftly to tackle the issue. She has firmly clarified that she has no connection to the creation or circulation of the manipulated content and said, "It does not reflect my views or work."

Vidya Balan addressed the matter on Instagram, warning her fans and followers about the fake video. Along with her statement, she also shared the deepfake clip to raise awareness.

“There are multiple videos currently circulating on social media and WhatsApp, which appear to feature me. However, I want to clarify that the videos are AI-generated and inauthentic,” she wrote.

See the video here:

Balan added, “I have no involvement in its creation or dissemination, nor do I endorse its content in any way. Any claims made in the videos should not be attributed to me, as it does not reflect my views or work. I urge everyone to verify information before sharing and be cautious of misleading AI-generated content”. She added hashtags such as #FakeAlert and #StayAware with her post.

Several Indian celebrities have previously fallen victim to deepfake videos, including Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Sachin Tendulkar.

Vidya’s latest appearance was in the romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, where she shared the screen with Pratik Gandhi. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film also starred Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

It delved into the complexities of modern relationships, centering around a couple on the verge of separation who become involved in extramarital affairs. Just as they prepare to confess and go their separate ways, unforeseen circumstances change their course. Although the movie garnered positive reviews, it struggled to perform well at the box office.

Additionally, she last featured in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. Released during Diwali last year (2024), the film turned out to be a commercial success.