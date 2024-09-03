Vivek Oberoi Birthday: When actor showed his movie Prince to his son and he said ‘How could you kiss someone who’s not...’

Vivek Oberoi, the versatile Bollywood actor, celebrates his 48th birthday on September 3, 2024. Known for his intense performances and captivating screen presence, Oberoi has carved a niche for himself in the industry. With a career spanning over two decades, he has delivered memorable performances in several films. On his special day, we take a trip down memory lane and recall his son's reaction to watching his dad kiss someone else on screen and he ended up saying, "How could you kiss someone who's not mom".

In an old interview with Etimes, Vivek shared that his son, Vivaan, was captivated by Prince due to his love for action scenes. However, his daughter, Ameyaa, lost interest halfway through, feeling there were too many action scenes. Vivek mentioned that while his son enjoyed the entire film, there was one part he didn’t like.

Vivek revealed that the scene his son disliked involved him kissing his co-star. Vivaan questioned him, asking how he "could kiss someone who wasn’t his mother". He strongly sided with his mother, telling Vivek he shouldn’t kiss any woman other than her. Vivek admitted he didn’t know how to respond and found himself with a surprised expression.

Laughing at the memory, Vivek explained that he told his son it was just acting and didn’t mean anything in real life. However, Vivaan insisted, saying, “No, dad, it’s not cool, it’s not!” He even turned to his mother, Priyanka, to ask, “Are you okay with this, mom?”

Oberoi is best known for his movies like Company, Saathiya, Omkara, and Shootout at Lokhandwala among others. His ability to seamlessly transition between different genres and characters has earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. The Krrish 3 actor in another interview shared that he explored the business world before stepping into acting. He began a small venture at the age of 15, using Rs 500 that his father, Suresh Oberoi, had given him.

After being reprimanded by his father for his reckless spending, he decided not to depend on his father's money anymore. Instead, he started earning by doing voiceover work and hosting events to cover his college expenses for tea and rickshaw rides.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Oberoi was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The actor received immense love and praise for his role.

