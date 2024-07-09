Vivek Oberoi admits he stopped getting acting jobs despite delivering hits; reveals his business kept him financially secure

Actor Vivek Oberoi, last seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, recently discussed his foray into business and investment. He highlighted that he shifted focus to business when faced with challenges in Bollywood, as his income from movies and events eventually dried up.

Vivek Oberoi admits shifting towards business after income dried up from movies

In a chat with ABP Live, Oberoi explained that before starting his acting career, he focused on earning and saving enough money to fund his further studies in the US. He stated that as his earnings increased, he began investing in the stock market and received training from brokers for that purpose. He initiated a stock market portfolio at around 16 or 17 years old.

Vivek continued to invest in businesses even when he was at the top of his acting career. He shared, “I returned and became an actor, Company happened, Saathiya happened. Life was good, but I always wanted to start as an investor. However, I ended up becoming an active businessman. It helped me.”

He discussed how, despite receiving critical acclaim for his acting, he stopped receiving acting opportunities from filmmakers, prompting him to shift his focus towards his businesses. In a previous interview with indianexpress.com, he had shared about facing a period in his career when he "struggled to find work despite delivering successful and impactful performances".

Vivek revealed that during uncertain times in his acting career, his strong "business provided stability and financial security". He has invested in 29 companies to date.

When Vivek Oberoi earned through gigs during college time

The Krrish 3 actor revealed that he had ventured into business before pursuing acting. He mentioned starting a small business at the age of 15 with Rs 500 given by his father, Suresh Oberoi. Coming from a boys' boarding school, he saw a lot of pretty girls at Mithibai College and spent his allowance on dates.

After a scolding from his father for irresponsible spending, he resolved not to rely on his father's money and started earning through voice gigs and hosting shows to support his college expenses for tea and rickshaw rides.

